Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $33.2360. Approximately 1,394,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,428,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 45.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 40.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Genesis Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.