Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Expands By 19.4%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 873 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 731 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

QTR traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.98. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $5.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3,668.0%.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

