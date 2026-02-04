UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $12.1750. Approximately 37,818,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 27,150,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Trading Down 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $864,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,153,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,040,367.85. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 995,048 shares of company stock valued at $16,559,894. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 1,270.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 508.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.