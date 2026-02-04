Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,529,353 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 19,579,958 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,681,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,681,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,160. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $22,122,381.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,267,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,005,883.59. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 777,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $17,933,049.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,353,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,266,316.91. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,332,392 shares of company stock worth $266,393,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,113 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,847,000 after buying an additional 911,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 10,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,440,000 after acquiring an additional 461,733 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

Featured Stories

