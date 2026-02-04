Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $610.96 and last traded at $616.52. 80,496,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 55,071,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $626.14.
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market bullishness: Several market pieces argue for further upside in U.S. indices to start February and a continued bullish run around higher index levels — supportive for QQQ as a tech-heavy, growth-oriented ETF. Stocks Rebound To Start February – U.S. Index Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Optimistic long-term view: Commentary framing the market as entering a sustained bull phase and higher structural targets supports risk-on positioning that benefits QQQ. The Party Is Just Getting Started At 7000 Points
- Positive Sentiment: Investor conviction on growth: Some analysts dismiss valuation worries and advocate for a “Roaring 20s” style equity rally, which would favor QQQ’s heavyweight tech exposure. Everyone’s Warning About Valuations – I’m Betting On The Roaring 20s
- Positive Sentiment: ETF spotlight on tech: A recent ETF Trends piece highlights that some ETFs (including ones concentrated in big tech) remain prime homes for top tech names — a structural advantage for QQQ. A Surprising ETF That’s Home to Some of the Best Tech Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Market-cycle analysis: Pieces on market cycles and technical frameworks provide context but are inconclusive for immediate QQQ direction. Useful for medium-term positioning rather than a direct near-term catalyst. Market Cycles Potentially Driving 2026 Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated ticker note: A press release about Questcorp Mining (CSE: QQQ) is unrelated to Invesco QQQ (ETF) but may cause ticker confusion in news feeds. Questcorp Mining Engages Contractor for Commencement of North Island Copper IP Survey
- Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation risk: Several analyses argue “Energy in, Technology out” for 2026 — a thematic headwind if flows rotate away from tech and into cyclicals/resource names, which pressures QQQ. ‘Energy In, Technology Out’ In 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/fed concerns: Multiple pieces warn about valuation bubbles, Fed/nomination risks (Warsh commentary) and broader threats to the U.S. market — these amplify risk-off moves that tend to hit growth/mega-cap tech hardest. When Bubbles Pop Now Compared To Past Eras New Captain, Same Sinking Ship: Why Warsh Can’t Stop Dollar Debasement
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate downward pressure: Short-form market updates noted QQQ trading weaker in pre-market sessions, which can trigger intra-day selling and higher volume. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-2-2026
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $620.25 and a 200-day moving average of $601.30.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
