Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $610.96 and last traded at $616.52. 80,496,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 55,071,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $626.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $620.25 and a 200-day moving average of $601.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

