Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Up 19.4% in January

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,070,356 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,733,952 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,336,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 44.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,446,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,245,000 after buying an additional 1,681,036 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,967,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,166,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 539,567 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,298,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 485,436 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 998,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 1,474,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.79. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a global shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of dry bulk commodities. The company owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk carriers, including Handymax, Supramax, Panamax and Capesize vessels. Its ships are designed to carry a broad range of cargoes, such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite and phosphate, catering to industrial and agricultural customers worldwide.

The company’s vessels operate on major trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, connecting producers and consumers in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

