Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,946 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $19,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73,377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,292,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,391 shares during the period. P E Global LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,215,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,888,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,837,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,523,000 after buying an additional 201,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,528,000 after acquiring an additional 110,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $143.04.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

