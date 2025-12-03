Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 78,446 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,446 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,110. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.