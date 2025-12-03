OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 10,700 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,578.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Jon Smith bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,540. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,634. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $201,434. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $110.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 45.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

