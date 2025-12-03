Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY Position Reduced by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after buying an additional 2,400,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,113,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 994,888 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,490.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 950,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 890,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,606,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 865,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%.

HMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

