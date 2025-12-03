Pinkerton Wealth LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Pinkerton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,809 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.2884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

