River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,952 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,433,000 after purchasing an additional 472,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

