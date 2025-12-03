Thomist Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Thomist Capital Management LP decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $387.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $238.73 and a 1 year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

