Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,137,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,745,000 after purchasing an additional 278,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $3,133,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. This trade represents a 45.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $294.60 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

