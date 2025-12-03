Maren Capital LLC Purchases 44,098 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Maren Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 8.8% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maren Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of AMETEK worth $145,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Barclays increased their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $197.28 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $204.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,531,272.45. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

