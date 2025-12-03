Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,941 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 21.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 42.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:IEX opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $231.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.93.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

