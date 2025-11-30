Wall Street Zen Upgrades Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) to “Hold”

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. New Street Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Qnity Electronics Trading Up 2.3%

Qnity Electronics stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. Qnity Electronics has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $105.40.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Insider Activity at Qnity Electronics

In other Qnity Electronics news, Director Anne P. Noonan bought 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.30 per share, for a total transaction of $250,452.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,452. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

