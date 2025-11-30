Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) were up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 385,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Trifecta Gold Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trifecta Gold
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.