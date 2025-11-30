Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. 385,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.