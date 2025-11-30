Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) vs. Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Financial Analysis

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dropbox and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 3 1 0 2.00 Trade Desk 3 12 21 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Dropbox presently has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $77.19, indicating a potential upside of 94.99%. Given Trade Desk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Dropbox.

Dropbox has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and Trade Desk”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.55 billion 3.04 $452.30 million $1.77 16.93 Trade Desk $2.44 billion 7.83 $393.08 million $0.87 45.50

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Trade Desk. Dropbox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 19.87% -49.51% 19.48% Trade Desk 15.72% 16.00% 7.40%

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

