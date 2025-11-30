Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Alector to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair cut Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Alector Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $1.35 on Friday. Alector has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 156.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.02%. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 410,205 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,334,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 274,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alector by 209.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 49.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

