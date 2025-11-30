BOX (BOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $298.93 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

BOX stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.87. BOX has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,937,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,363,954.30. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $114,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,316.19. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of BOX by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,210,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 854,953 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $22,626,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 101.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 573,817 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 21.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 879,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

