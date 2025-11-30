InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 221,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 149,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
InZinc Mining Trading Down 16.7%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82.
About InZinc Mining
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
