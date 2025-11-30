Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bankshares cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.77.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$59.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.33. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.23 and a 1-year high of C$67.77. The company has a market cap of C$29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

