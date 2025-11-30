American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.3223 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $49,917.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $484,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,509.32. This represents a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 138,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $8,281,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 147,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

