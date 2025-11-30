Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.80.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$54.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$37.70 and a 1-year high of C$54.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$614.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

