Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. 385,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 25.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

