1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

1stdibs.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. 1stdibs.com has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $208.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.11.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. 1stdibs.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 9,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 191,170 shares in the company, valued at $535,276. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 19,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $54,294.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 240,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,623.60. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 697,413 shares of company stock worth $3,315,469 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 1stdibs.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,344,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

