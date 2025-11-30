Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading Up 12.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 and last traded at GBX 2.74. 6,293,812 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 1,275,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.44.

Specifically, insider Iain McDonald purchased 1,000,000 shares of Revolution Beauty Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £20,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31.

Revolution Beauty Group ( LON:REVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (5.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Revolution Beauty Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Beauty Group plc will post 0.8501545 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

