Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $861.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $869.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $783.98 and a 200-day moving average of $736.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

