Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.55. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Esther Rajavelu sold 40,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $95,439.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 869,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,596.50. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

