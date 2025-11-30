Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

GMBXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Mexico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Mexico in a report on Friday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grupo Mexico to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grupo Mexico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Get Grupo Mexico alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GMBXF

Grupo Mexico Price Performance

Grupo Mexico Company Profile

Shares of Grupo Mexico stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Grupo Mexico has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.