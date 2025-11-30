Wall Street Zen Upgrades Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) to “Buy”

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Interlink Electronics from $6.67 to $8.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Interlink Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

LINK stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million and a P/E ratio of -178.75. Interlink Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interlink Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interlink Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Interlink Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

