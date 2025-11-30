Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRIM. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Primoris Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:PRIM opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

