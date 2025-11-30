YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 8th (NYSEARCA:AMDY)

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, December 7th.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AMDY opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.80. YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 7,203.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:AMDY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Westend Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

