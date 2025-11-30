Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $32.22

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.2222.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $26.00 target price on Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.14%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Christopher J. Bealer acquired 9,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,649.66. This trade represents a 43.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $114,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $351,725.55. The trade was a 24.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

