Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $28.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.2857.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Gentex by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. Gentex has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

