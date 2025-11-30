Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

APYRF opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

