GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.42. 748,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 929,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 7.9%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a market cap of C$987.99 million, a PE ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoGold Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of GoGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 773,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,010,073. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 748,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,414 in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.