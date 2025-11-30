Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,650 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 59.1% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,168,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 187,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

