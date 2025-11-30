Analysts Set Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) PT at $53.42

Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.4167.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,394,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.