Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 99,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.0% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 905,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

