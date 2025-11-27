WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Head to Head Analysis

WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WORK Medical Technology Group and CVRx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WORK Medical Technology Group $11.51 million 0.47 -$3.49 million N/A N/A CVRx $55.97 million 4.60 -$59.97 million ($2.02) -4.87

Profitability

WORK Medical Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx.

This table compares WORK Medical Technology Group and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WORK Medical Technology Group N/A N/A N/A CVRx -95.61% -79.31% -40.96%

Volatility and Risk

WORK Medical Technology Group has a beta of 3.6, indicating that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WORK Medical Technology Group and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WORK Medical Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 CVRx 2 0 5 1 2.63

CVRx has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 33.94%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than WORK Medical Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVRx beats WORK Medical Technology Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WORK Medical Technology Group

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

