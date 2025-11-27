JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $123.68 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,253,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $123,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $592.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,993 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $828,794.88. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 888,010 shares in the company, valued at $81,839,001.60. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

