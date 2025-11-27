MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Under Armour, Inc. $UA

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Under Armour by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 13.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.77. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

