Rhumbline Advisers Sells 414,602 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $28,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,008,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,862,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,673,000 after purchasing an additional 718,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,498,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,452,000 after buying an additional 1,862,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Pinterest by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.3%

Pinterest stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 505,208 shares of company stock worth $17,450,914 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

