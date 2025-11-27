Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. This trade represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Shares of CROX opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

