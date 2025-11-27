CACI International, Inc. $CACI Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CACI International were worth $30,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 180.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 528.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $615.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.58. CACI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $632.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.92%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $670.00 price target on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $600.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 101,536 shares in the company, valued at $50,038,971.52. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

