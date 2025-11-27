Rupal Hollenbeck Sells 1,600 Shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) Director Rupal Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $90,384.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,366 shares in the company, valued at $359,615.34. The trade was a 20.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BLKB opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 137.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 10,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 46.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.8% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

