Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 53,842 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 187,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Aspiring Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 104,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

